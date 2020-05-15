Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 25, May 14, 2020

Epidemiological summary

No confirmed case reported today

Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 14 th May 2020 stands at 188

No patient was discharged today, Total discharge still - 20

Total associated deaths – 20 (18 in Isolation facilities and 2 community death.)

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 56 from Jere, 118 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 3 from Bayo, 4 from Bui and 1 from Konduga LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 4,004

Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 487

4 alert came in today and investigated with 3 sample collected