Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 25, May 14, 2020
Epidemiological summary
No confirmed case reported today
Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 14 th May 2020 stands at 188
No patient was discharged today, Total discharge still - 20
Total associated deaths – 20 (18 in Isolation facilities and 2 community death.)
Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 56 from Jere, 118 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 3 from Bayo, 4 from Bui and 1 from Konduga LGAs
Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 4,004
Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 487
4 alert came in today and investigated with 3 sample collected
EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM