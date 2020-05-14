Nigeria

Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 24, May 13, 2020

Epidemiological summary

  • 2 additional confirmed case reported today

  • Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 13th May 2020 stands at 188

  • Additional 3 patients discharged today, Total discharge - 20

  • Total associated deaths – 20 (18 in Isolation facilities and 2 community death.)

  • Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 56 from Jere, 116 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 3 from Bayo, 6 from Bui and 1 from Konduga LGAs

  • Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 3,872

  • Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 487

  • 1 alert came in today and investigated with sample collected

  • EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM

