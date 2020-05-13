Nigeria

Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 23, May 12, 2020

Epidemiological summary

  • 1 additional confirmed case reported today

  • Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 12th May 2020 stands at 186

  • Additional 5 patients discharged today, Total discharge - 17

  • 1 Community death reported today

  • Total associated deaths – 17 (15 in Isolation facilities and 2 community death.)

  • Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 56 from Jere, 116 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo, 6 from Bui and 1 from Konduga LGAs

  • Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 2,843

  • Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 484

  • No alert came in today.

  • EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM

