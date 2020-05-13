Nigeria
Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 23, May 12, 2020
Epidemiological summary
1 additional confirmed case reported today
Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 12th May 2020 stands at 186
Additional 5 patients discharged today, Total discharge - 17
1 Community death reported today
Total associated deaths – 17 (15 in Isolation facilities and 2 community death.)
Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 56 from Jere, 116 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo, 6 from Bui and 1 from Konduga LGAs
Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 2,843
Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 484
No alert came in today.
EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM