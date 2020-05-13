Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 23, May 12, 2020

Epidemiological summary

1 additional confirmed case reported today

Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 12th May 2020 stands at 186

Additional 5 patients discharged today, Total discharge - 17

1 Community death reported today

Total associated deaths – 17 (15 in Isolation facilities and 2 community death.)

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 56 from Jere, 116 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo, 6 from Bui and 1 from Konduga LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 2,843

Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 484

No alert came in today.