Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 20, May 9, 2020

Epidemiological summary

17 additional confirmed case reported today

Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 9 th May 2020 stands at 151

1 associated death reported today

Total associated deaths – 16 (15 in Isolation facilities and 1 community death.)

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 50 from Jere, 88 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo and 6 from Bui LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 2,376

Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 374

5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.