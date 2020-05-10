Nigeria

Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 20, May 9, 2020

Epidemiological summary

  • 17 additional confirmed case reported today

  • Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 9 th May 2020 stands at 151

  • 1 associated death reported today

  • Total associated deaths – 16 (15 in Isolation facilities and 1 community death.)

  • Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 50 from Jere, 88 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo and 6 from Bui LGAs

  • Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 2,376

  • Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 374

  • 5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.

  • EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM

