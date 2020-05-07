Nigeria

Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 17, May 6, 2020

Epidemiological summary

  • 6 additional confirmed case reported today

  • Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 6 th May 2020 stands at 106

  • No death reported today

  • Total associated deaths - 14.

  • Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 45 from Jere, 51 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo and 4 from Bui LGAs

  • Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 1133

  • Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 261

  • 12 alerts came in today and were all investigated.

  • EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM

