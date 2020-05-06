Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 16, May 5, 2020

Epidemiological summary

18 additional confirmed case reported today

Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 5 th May 2020 stands at 100

No death reported today

Total associated deaths - 14.

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 40 from Jere, 50 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo and 4 from Bui LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 957

Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 252

10 alerts came in today and were all investigated.