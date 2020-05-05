Nigeria
Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 15, May 4, 2020
Epidemiological summary
7 additional confirmed case reported today
Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 4 th May 2020 stands at 82
2 additional death reported today
Total associated deaths - 14.
Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 32 from Jere, 40 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 2 from Konduga, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo and 4 from Bui LGAs
Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 706
Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 225
5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.
EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM