Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 15, May 4, 2020

Epidemiological summary

7 additional confirmed case reported today

Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 4 th May 2020 stands at 82

2 additional death reported today

Total associated deaths - 14.

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 32 from Jere, 40 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 2 from Konduga, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo and 4 from Bui LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 706

Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 225

5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.