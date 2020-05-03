Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 13, May 2, 2020

Epidemiological summary

6 additional confirmed case reported today

Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 2 nd May 2020 stands at 71

No death reported today

Total associated deaths - 11.

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 29 from Jere, 30 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 2 from Konduga, 2 from Damboa and 4 from Bui LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 423

Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 194

5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.