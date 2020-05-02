Nigeria
Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 12, May 1, 2020
Epidemiological summary
5 additional confirmed case reported today
Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 1 st May 2020 stands at 65
No death reported today
Total associated deaths - 11.
Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 27 from Jere, 26 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 2 from Konduga, 2 from Damboa and 4 from Bui LGAs
Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 423
Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 184 collected, No pending result
8 alerts came in today and were all investigated.
EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM