Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 12, May 1, 2020

Epidemiological summary

  • 5 additional confirmed case reported today

  • Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 1 st May 2020 stands at 65

  • No death reported today

  • Total associated deaths - 11.

  • Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 27 from Jere, 26 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 2 from Konduga, 2 from Damboa and 4 from Bui LGAs

  • Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 423

  • Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 184 collected, No pending result

  • 8 alerts came in today and were all investigated.

  • EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM

