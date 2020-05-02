Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 12, May 1, 2020

Epidemiological summary

5 additional confirmed case reported today

Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 1 st May 2020 stands at 65

No death reported today

Total associated deaths - 11.

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 27 from Jere, 26 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 2 from Konduga, 2 from Damboa and 4 from Bui LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 423

Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 184 collected, No pending result

8 alerts came in today and were all investigated.