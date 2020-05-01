Nigeria

Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11, April 30, 2020

Epidemiological summary

  • 7 additional confirmed case reported today

  • Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 30 th April 2020 stands at 60

  • Additional 1 deaths reported today

  • Total associated deaths - 11.

  • Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 27 from Jere, 26 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 2 from Konduga and 1 from Bui LGAs

  • Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 406

  • Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory 160 of 165 collected, 5 pending

  • 5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.

  • EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM

