Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11, April 30, 2020

Epidemiological summary

7 additional confirmed case reported today

Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 30 th April 2020 stands at 60

Additional 1 deaths reported today

Total associated deaths - 11.

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 27 from Jere, 26 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 2 from Konduga and 1 from Bui LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 406

Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory 160 of 165 collected, 5 pending

5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.