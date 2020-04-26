Nigeria
Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 06, April 25, 2020
Epidemiological summary
• No additional confirmed case
• Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 25th April 2020 stands at 14
• Total associated deaths - 2.
• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 10 from Jere, 2 from MMC, 1 from Gwoza, and 1 from Bui LGAs
• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 176
• Total of 17 samples were collected in Pulka Gwoza LGA, 11 tested negative, 6 pending
• 5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.
• The State Rapid Response Team and all LGA Rapid Response Teams activated and led by Director Public Health as IM.
• EOC meets every day to review the activities of all the pillars