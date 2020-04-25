Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 05, April 24, 2020

Epidemiological summary

• 2 additional confirmed cases

• Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 24th April 2020 stands at 14

• Total associated deaths - 2.

• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 10 from Jere, 2 from MMC, 1 from Gwoza, and 1 from Bui LGAs • Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 148

• 11 samples collected in Pulka Gwoza LGA, all pending

• 3 alerts came in today, 2 pending from yesterday were all investigated.

• The State Rapid Response Team and all LGA Rapid Response Teams activated and led by Director Public Health as IM.

• EOC meets every day to review the activities of all the pillars