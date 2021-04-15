Nigeria: Borno and Yobe States Market Monitoring Report, March 2021 - Issue 46

Highlights

• Prices of staple foods have generally increased in March 2021 as compared to the same period last year in many markets. Food supplies in the markets are lower and food prices are higher across most monitored markets.

• Underpinned by the insecurity and Nigeria's Dollar crunch, the continuing inflationary pressure on the food prices in the country to impact negatively on food security throughout northeast Nigeria, particularly as the lean season approaches and more households seasonally rely on markets for their food needs. The annual inflation in Nigeria reached 17.33 percent in February 2021.

• The cost of the 70 percent of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) for a family of five increased slightly from 20,650 Naira (February) to 20,657 Naira (March) in Maiduguri and Jere in Borno State. Similarly, In Damaturu, the SMEB increased by 6 percent from 19,194 Naira (February) to 20,376 Naira (March).