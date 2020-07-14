Nigeria: Borno and Yobe States Market Monitoring Report, June 2020 - Issue 37

Highlights

Prices of key staples across several markets in Borno and Yobe states continues to witness an upward trend in the past three months and this would potentially hamper food access for vulnerable market-dependent households. The increase could be attributed to higher seasonal demand compared to availability of food commodities.

Between May and June, the cost of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) for a family of five increased by six (6) percent from 17,912 Naira to 19,072 Naira in Maiduguri and Jere. Similarly, in Damaturu, the SMEB increased by eleven (11) percent between May and June (from 13,799 Naira to 15,248 Naira). The observed increase in the SMEB stems from the increase in prices of imported rice, peanuts, maize and red beans.

The retail prices of red beans were observed to have increased significantly compared to three months ago (March 2020) in Monday and Abbaganaram (25%), Bullumkutu (33%),

Kasuwan Shanu and Budum (40%) and Baga road (50%) markets of Borno State.

Similarly in Yobe, prices of red beans increased in Jakusko (13%), Yusufari and Yunusari (25%), Gujba, Nguru, and Potiskum (33%), Damaturu (40%), Bursari (43%) and Gashua (50%), due to reduced supplies on the markets.

Likewise, the prices of maize were observed to increase when compared to the prices in March 2020. A significant increase was recorded in some markets such as Custom (20%),

Budum (39%), Tashan Bama (40%), Kasuwan Shanu (63%) in Borno state. In Yobe, prices increased in Bursari (15%), Damaturu (23%), Yusufari (31%), Yunusari (38%),

Nguru (40%), Gujba (43%), Gashua (46%), Gulani (50%), Jakusko (54%) and Potiskum (88%) markets.