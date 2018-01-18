18 Jan 2018

Nigeria: Borno and Yobe States Market Monitoring Report, December 2017 - Issue 11

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2017
preview
Download PDF (2.27 MB)

Highlights

  • Improved market supply of locally produced food staples from the recently completed harvest has contributed to widespread decrease in the prices of food items and brought about a reduction in the cost of the Survival Minimum Expenditure basket by 5.5% percent in the markets of Maiduguri and 14.4 percent in Damaturu.

  • As a result of increased market availability of locally produced rice, prices have either decreased or stabilized in all markets during the past three months, enabling more consumers to substitute imported rice with locally produced rice and contributing to a decrease in the price of imported rice.

  • A substantial decrease in the price of maize flour was recorded at Monday (-27.9 percent) market, Bullunkutu (-21.4 percent), Abba Ganaram (-25 percent), Baga road market (-33 percent) and Tashan Bama market (-28.3 percent) in Maiduguri (Borno State) when compared to the past three months. In the six reporting markets of Yobe State on the other hand, maize price increased in Potiskum (+33 percent), Geidam (+21.6 percent) and Yusufari (+22.9), but decreased in Damaturu (-25 percent) and Damaturu (-24 percent) as compared to the past three months.

  • The decreasing trend in the prices of staple food items during the past three months resulting from improved market supply is likely to bolster marketdependent households’ access to these staples.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.