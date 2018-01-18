Nigeria: Borno and Yobe States Market Monitoring Report, December 2017 - Issue 11

Highlights

Improved market supply of locally produced food staples from the recently completed harvest has contributed to widespread decrease in the prices of food items and brought about a reduction in the cost of the Survival Minimum Expenditure basket by 5.5% percent in the markets of Maiduguri and 14.4 percent in Damaturu.

As a result of increased market availability of locally produced rice, prices have either decreased or stabilized in all markets during the past three months, enabling more consumers to substitute imported rice with locally produced rice and contributing to a decrease in the price of imported rice.

A substantial decrease in the price of maize flour was recorded at Monday (-27.9 percent) market, Bullunkutu (-21.4 percent), Abba Ganaram (-25 percent), Baga road market (-33 percent) and Tashan Bama market (-28.3 percent) in Maiduguri (Borno State) when compared to the past three months. In the six reporting markets of Yobe State on the other hand, maize price increased in Potiskum (+33 percent), Geidam (+21.6 percent) and Yusufari (+22.9), but decreased in Damaturu (-25 percent) and Damaturu (-24 percent) as compared to the past three months.