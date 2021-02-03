Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states: Humanitarian Snapshot - As of 31 January 2020

The humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria remains one of the largest and most severe in the world today. The continuing conflict still severely affects millions of people in 2021, subjecting them to displacement (new or continued), impoverishment and threat of violence. These hardships are compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused greater vulnerability, deepens humanitarian needs and complicates the response. In 2021, 8.7 million people will need urgent humanitarian assistance, most of them women and children. Protection needs remain formidable for 4.1 million IDPs and host communities. Up to 5.1 million people risk being critically food insecure during the next lean season (June - August 2021), a level similar to 2016-2017 when famine was looming over Borno State. One million people remain unreachable for aid workers due to insecurity.