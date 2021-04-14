Nigeria: All Population Snapshot March 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The situation in the North-East remains largely volatile with attacks in several Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa (BAY) States continuing to cause displacement and casualties among civilians, IDPs and returnees.

In addition, Cameroonian refugees affected by the crisis between the government and activists calling for secession of the anglophone region are seeking refuge in Nigeria. Their arrival has since presented a new dimension to the already complex humanitarian situation