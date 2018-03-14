14 Mar 2018

Nigeria: Air Cargo Consolidation Process Snapshot, March 2018

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster, Première Urgence Internationale
To ensure an optimised use of the air assets in support of UNHAS helicopter operations, the Logistics Sector facilitates air cargo consolidation and transport from partners’ premises to Maiduguri Airport for field deliveries through UNHAS helicopter operations in Maiduguri as per the helicopter access map.
It is mandatory for all organisations using the UNHAS helicopter service to consolidate their cargo with Premiere Urgence Internationale (PUI). To access the service, please follow the following steps:

1. SUBMIT A REQUEST

• Submit an UNHAS Cargo Movement Request (CMR) to UNHAS.Nigeria@wfp.org a minimum of one day in advance

2. CONFIRM THE REQUEST

• UNHAS will check flight availability and space. • UNHAS will assess if the cargo is dangerous or sensitive (medical supplies). • UNHAS will either contact you for more information/clarification or confirm cargo has been accepted for air transport ex-Maiduguri

3. SEND CARGO FROM MAIDUGURI

• UNHAS will inform PUI about the accepted cargo movements

• PUI will arrange pick-up of cargo at the requested location in Maiduguri – the requesting organisation’s focal point must be present during cargo collection

• Cargo is delivered for consolidation at the Inter-Agency Logistics Base managed by PUI until day of scheduled flight

• Times of the flights are announced and PUI delivers cargo to UNHAS at Maiduguri Airport

• In the event of changes to the schedule/cancellations of dispatch, the cargo will be held at the Inter-Agency Logistics Base

4. RECEIVE CARGO AT DESTINATION

• Users must ensure cargo is collected at final destination.

