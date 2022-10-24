Nigeria, Africa | Floods Emergency Appeal (Appeal No: MDRNG034)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Nigeria is experiencing the worst floods in at least a decade, with a widespread impact in 29 of the country’s 36 states. Ongoing floods are damaging homes, infrastructure, destroying farmland and displacing people from their communities. The latest reports confirm that at least 2.8 million people have been affected, at least 603 lives have been lost, and more than 2,500 injured. Two million people have fled or were evacuated from high-risk areas, carrying only the belongings they could take with them, but finding themselves in extremely poor conditions and without sufficient safeguards, exposing them to heightened protection risks.

In addition to the displaced, the country is affected in multiple ways. Goods, such as food and fuel, cannot reach their destinations, as trucks and trains have been stuck for weeks.

This market supply disruption will have even greater impact on the already high rate of inflation (23%). People cannot maintain their livelihoods, as they have lost access to farms, livestock and shops. Services such as schools and health centres have been rendered unusable, or if still accessible, are being used as temporary shelters.

Nigeria receives heavy seasonal rains, but this year, rain has been pouring relentlessly since June, and it is forecast to continue well into November. Climate change is largely responsible for this phenomenon, which has been worsening year-on-year, but other factors have contributed to the extensive damage: poor urban planning, inadequate drainage systems, and improper waste management as well as poor maintenance of storm water infrastructure and collapsed dams. The government of Nigeria has warned about the potential catastrophic impacts of this year’s floods, and promptly shared information with communities. However, disaster risk reduction funds did not reach them on a scale or in time to avert a humanitarian disaster.

The immediate effect of this disaster is devastating, with millions of people in need of life-saving humanitarian services, such as shelter, water, sanitation, emergency health and food. The medium-term impact has yet to be understood, but the risks of epidemics (Nigeria has already experienced a spike in cholera this year), respiratory diseases, malnutrition, and protection are imminent.

Furthermore, an economic collapse cannot be ruled-out, due to the massive losses in trade, food production, and livelihoods, which are expected to deeply impact the most vulnerable parts of the population, of which 19.4 million are already experiencing one of the most severe food insecurity crises in Africa.

The Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) has undertaken preparedness and readiness activities since the floods began. Relief activities include evacuation of affected persons to safer ground, awareness activities on water, sanitation and hygiene practices. Emergency first aid teams has been deployed in Cross River, Jigawa and Kebbi states. The 37 branches of the NRCS have been engaged in rapid needs assessment of affected communities and have created a dashboard that is being updated.

The government in its letter conveyed to the UN through NEMA on the 6th of October 2022 sought the assistance of UN and other humanitarian partners for relief items such as food, nutritional food, non-food items (NFIs), emergency shelter, WaSH, medical supplies and logistics support.