Nigeria: Adamawa States - Weekly Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No. 01 as of 4th of September, 2022

Highlights

• Upsurge of acute watery diarrhoea were reported from 2 LGAs (Guyuk and Shelleng) on 15th August, 2022. Table 1

• Samples were screened with 9 RDT positives and 2 PCR confirmed positive

• Hence, Adamawa State is currently experiencing an outbreak of Cholera in 2 LGAs with a total of 104 suspected cases as at 4th September, 2022. Table 1

• One hundred and four (104) suspected cases have been line-listed from the two LGAs with 2 deaths...

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 4th September, 2022 stands at 104 suspected cases with 2 deaths (CFR=1.9%); Guyuk reported 37 cases with 1 death (CFR=2.7%), Shelleng reported 67 cases with 1 death (CFR=1.5%).