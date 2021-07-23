Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 7 (As of 19 July 2021)

This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 2,500 civilians displaced as death toll rises to 18 following attacks by non-state armed group (NSAG) in Hong Local Government Area (LGA).

Three more cases of cholera reported across Yola and Girei LGAs, suggesting an outbreak.

Early recovery partners unveil plans to scale-up operations across return areas.

Government and partners plan workshop to review and harmonize contingency and response plans to mitigate impacts of flooding and risks of disease outbreaks during the ongoing rainy season.

Gender-based violence (GBV) response is ongoing as women-led community-based organizations (CBOs) seek stronger partnerships.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Over 2,500 civilians displaced, death toll climbs to 18 following armed attacks in Hong LGA

Additional updates from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) indicate that some 2,532 Dabna community members were displaced in the 7 July attacks by NSAG operatives targeting Dabna community in Hong LGA. The death toll has risen to 18 (from the 15 initially reported) while 35 others are being treated for injuries and one child is still missing. On 13 July, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) provided initial food assistance to the displaced populations currently taking shelter in the neighbouring villages of Larh and Garaha. This assistance included rice, beans, maize, and condiments, as well as non-food items such as mats, clothing and soap, among other items. OCHA is following up with SEMA on existing gaps to mobilize additional support. Some of the 5,000 people who were displaced in similar attacks in the same LGA in April are still in the process of resettling.

Three additional cases of cholera confirmed in Yola and Girei LGAs suggesting an outbreak

There are indications of a possible cholera outbreak in Yola North and Girei LGAs following the laboratory confirmation of three suspected cases during the week. Since the confirmation of an index case in Girei LGA earlier in the month, WASH and health partners intensified the prepositioning of response and risk mitigation kits across affected and high-risk locations. Chlorination of water sources, disinfection of drainages and awareness messaging campaigns are also ongoing across affected and high-risk locations as part of a 3-month response plan developed by WASH partners. The health sector supported the state government in establishing a cholera treatment center (CTC) and emergency operations center (EOC) to track and coordinate the response. Although there has not been an official declaration of an outbreak, a multi-stakeholder meeting of government and partners is scheduled for the coming days to review the situation and map out priority activities as part of efforts to contain the spread.

Early recovery and development partners to scale-up operations and services in return areas

Early recovery partners led by UNDP are finalizing plans to scale-up operations and services across return areas in the state as part of efforts to support the stabilization and resilience of IDPs, returnees and host community populations across affected locations. UNDP already has a robust operation providing cash-for-work programmes, agricultural assistance, skill acquisition programmes, community savings associations providing funding for small businesses, among other vital services that are being scaled up in locations like Michika LGA. Offers are underway to extend to other return areas in the coming weeks and months.

Ongoing GBV response and funding challenges for women-led CBOs

Protection partners during the week continued to ramp up the GBV response, including monitoring activities across LGAs and training programmes for focal points. Forty participants completed a gender-based violence in emergency (GBViE) course at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola. Adamawa State has some of the highest cases of sexual violence in the country, with 25 rape cases recorded between January and June this year according to police reports. Despite the prevalence of GBV cases, women-led CBOs working on protection and women’s empowerment issues are facing challenges, particularly with funding, as expressed during a meeting with OCHA during the week. OCHA will in the coming weeks intensify support including linkages with key sectors/partners and other stakeholders for technical and funding mechanisms for the CBOs.

Preparedness

The increasing cases of acute watery diarrhea (AWD) and cholera may escalate in the coming weeks and months as the rainy season gathers momentum. To prepare for this, the state government, humanitarian partners and other stakeholders are working to organize a workshop in the coming week to review and harmonize contingency plans and develop an action plan to cover existing response gaps. In addition to disease outbreaks, thousands of households in riverine communities are at risk of displacement due to flooding during the rainy season. Several hectares of cultivated farmlands are also washed away by flooding each year, worsening food security across the state. WASH and health partners have rolled out a 3-month response plan to mitigate risks through preparedness actions and respond to possible outbreaks of diseases. The workshop seeks to bring all stakeholders to the table to develop a holistic plan cutting across risk areas – health, education, food security/livelihoods and protection, among others.