Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 6 (As of 12 July 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

At least 15 civilians killed, several more displaced in attacks targeting farming community in Hong Local Government Area (LGA).

Index case of cholera confirmed in Girei LGA, as more suspected cases are being investigated for potential declaration of an outbreak. Partners and government have established an emergency operations center to rollout and track response across LGAs.

Deadly communal clash over land ownership triggers pockets of displacements in Jada LGA.

Scale-down of assistance to health personnel and facilities across camp clinics by major partner raises concerns over quality of services and availability of vital medical supplies.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Attack against farming community in Hong LGA

At least 15 civilians were killed in pre-dawn attacks by non-state armed group (NSAG) operatives who targeted the Dabna farming community in Hong LGA on 7 July. Initial reports from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) indicate that several homes, barns and shops were razed, with a large number of civilian residents displaced to neighbouring locations. SEMA is working with security agencies to gain access to the affected locations to collate information on the needs of affected and displaced populations to guide possible response activities. Similar attacks in early April claimed 12 civilian lives and displaced 5,000 residents in Kwapare village, also in Hong LGA, which is about 150 kilometers north of Yola, the state capital. The spate of violence, especially in farming communities, is coming at a time that government and partners are intensifying agricultural support to populations across the north-east as part of efforts to mitigate the impacts of alarming food insecurity as the lean season gets underway.

Cholera response in Girei LGA

Government and WASH partners have confirmed an index case of cholera in Adamawa State, following laboratory tests of suspected acute watery diarrhea (AWD) cases in Gogura community in Girei LGA collected on 30 June. More suspected cases are being tested, after which the declaration of an outbreak may be considered by the government. Response activities including the establishment of a state emergency operations center (EOC) and cholera treatment center (CTC) are being rolled out by the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) and partners. WASH sector partners have committed to a threemonth response plan facilitate the scale-up of risk mitigation and awareness activities, including radio jingles, chlorination of water sources/points, distribution of cholera response kits, trucking of potable water, clearing and disinfection of drainages, among others. They are prioritizing high-risk locations including the major hotspots of Girei, Yola North, Yola South and Mubi LGAs.