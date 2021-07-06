Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 5 (As of 5 July 2021)

This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The spontaneous return of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon climbs to over 10,000 according to UNHCR tracking; partners planning major assessments to identify and address needs.

• The State Government orders the closure of a camp in Guyuk LGA hosting populations displaced due to recent intercommunal clashes

• The Federal Government issues alert on possible influx of refugees from neighboring Chad Republic.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Spontaneous return of over 10,000 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon

Nigerian refugees continue to arrive from different parts of Cameroon, setting up spontaneous settlements and sites across border LGAs, especially Mubi South and Mubi North. The returns were voluntary, not led or coordinated by either Nigerian or Cameroonian authorities. UNHCR has tracked an estimated 10,140 among the refugee returnees across informal settlements. Protection sector partners are finalizing plans for a major assessment in all identified settlements and sites hosting the returnees to collate information on critical needs to guide commensurate response efforts.

Government closes Guyuk IDP camp hosting populations displaced in recent inter-communal clashes

On 22 June, the state government closed an IDP camp in Guyuk LGA that was opened in mid-April following the displacement of over 2,600 people during inter-communal clashes between Waja and Lundude towns in neighboring Gombe State. Adamawa and Gombe governments had provided IDPs with cash assistance so they could return to their original communities where additional security measures had been implemented to ensure safety. Although most IDPs left the camp over the past weeks, an unspecified number remained when the camp was closed citing unresolved safety concerns in their original communites. OCHA and partners are following up on the situation to ensure those affected by the closure receive necessary assistance and services.

Federal Government issues alert on possible refugee influx from neighboring Chad Republic

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) this week shared information regarding an alert from the Federal Government (FG) requesting all north-east states, including Adamawa, to implement protocols and modalities to handle the potential influx of refugees from neighboring Chad Republic in the event that the security situation there deteriorates, forcing people to flee towards Nigeria. A planning meeting between SEMA and partners advised the State government to initiate discussions at the federal level to build consensus and ensure strategic decision-making as humanitarian actors at the State level are unable to commit the ample resources needed to ensure a large-scale response to this issue.

Preparedness

Following a flooding alert issued by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) listing Adamawa among the 17 states at risk of severe flooding as the rainy season gathers momentum, partners continue to work with the Government to ensure that contingency plans developed at the State level are aligned with the one currently being developed by the Federal Government.

Gaps

Lack of essential drugs across camp clinics run by the State primary health care service remains a major gap in the health response. UNICEF was providing essential drugs to camp clinics until recently when this responsibility was transferred to the State Ministry of Health (SMoH). The UNHCR Country Representative, during a camp visit raised this concern and partners and SMoH are in process to jointly assess the situation and prioritize immediate response as health services, including the availability of medicines, will be crucial during the rainy season which is now underway.