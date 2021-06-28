Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 4 (As of 28 June 2021)

This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Over 657k people across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa State are under crisis to emergency levels of food and nutrition insecurity (phases 3 to 4), according to the Cadre Harmonise (CH) food security analysis.

• Lack of timely testing and contact tracing is hampering the COVID-19 response.

• 1,317 children under five were screened during the week for malnutrition