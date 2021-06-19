Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 3 (As of 11 June 2021)

This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

555 Nigerian refugees living at Minawawo camp in Cameroon have spontaneously returned to Nigeria through Adamawa state, requiring additional capacities and resources from humanitarian partners to urgently meet the needs of these returnees.

10,320 households are to be supported with seeds and fertilizer by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) across nine Local Government Areas (LGAs), as part of broader efforts at strengthening food security during the lean season.

Dispute over sharing of farm products between Daware internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host community leaders led to the seizure of cultivated land from the IDPs, this issue if left unresolved could impact food security of residents living in the area.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Around 6,000 Nigerian refugees living in Minawawo Camp in Cameroon have reportedly spontaneously returned to Nigeria through Adamawa state. The returnees established a makeshift settlement at Ndula community in Gurin ward of Fufore LGA. Field staff from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) visited the community to verify the returnees’ claim and assessed their situation and living conditions. The team counted 111 households with 555 individuals residing at the makeshift camp. The returnees cited poor living conditions at Minawawo camp in Cameroon as the reason for their return to their country of origin. Their needs cut across all sectors, with the most urgent being: food, shelter material, non-food items (NFIs), medicine and WASH facilities (i.e. water points and latrines). OCHA alerted key humanitarian actors to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the returnees.

A recent dispute between IDPs at the Daware informal settlement has led to the repossession of farmland from some IDP farmers. Daware informal camp is an estimated 20km outside of Yola Town, and over 5,000 IDPs reside there. The IDPs are mostly from Gwoza in Borno State and have been living peacefully and sharing assets with their hosts until a recent disagreement broke out between IDP farmers and the community leaders regarding the sharing of farm products. OCHA brought this concern to SEMA for a quick resolution and the agency is now engaging the community and IDP leaders to resolve matter. OCHA is closely monitoring the situation as it has a significant impact on the IDPs’ food security at the camp.

Gaps

The spontaneous returnees from Cameroon that have been verified by IOM and SEMA are in dire need of food, shelter material, NFIs and medicines and WASH facilities. Due to limited response capacity among partners in the state, OCHA has requested the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) to activate the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) to assist the returnees.