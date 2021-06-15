Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 2 (As of 04/06/2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Some 6,000 Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon have reportedly spontaneously returned to Nigeria and established two settlements at Fufore LGA.

• Almost 2,000 children screened for malnutrition.

• Psychosocial support and recreational activities provided to 450 women and girls in Yola and Mubi.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

According to Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), some 6,000 Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon have spontaneously returned to Nigeria and established two settlements at Fufore LGA in Adamawa state. OCHA alerted SEMA and the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) sector on the alleged arrival of the returnees and a joint verification mission was led by SEMA and IOM on 6 June 2021. One of the make-shift settlements (Nduru camp) is accessible from Fufore and has a population of 555 individuals from 111 households. The second camp, also in Fufore LGA, is only accessible from the Cameroon side of the border due to rough terrain. The total number of people living at the inaccessible camp is not known at this time.

The security situation in Adamawa State is relatively calm but highly unpredictable. During the reporting period, various security incidents were reported in the state, mostly being criminality. There was an operation mounted by the Nigerian Police Force to thwart cattle theft in Combi LGA. Reportedly, the cattle were stolen from an unknown community from Borno State and the thieves were heading to Cameroon with the animals but were apprehended by the police and hunters station based in Combi LGA.

Preparedness

Almost every year, a cholera outbreak occurs in the state. Health and WASH partners have commenced discussions on preparedness response plans to mitigate any potential impact from the epidemic for this year.

Gaps

The most urgent needs for returnees at Ndulu settlement are shelters, safe drinking water, assorted NFIs, toilet facilities and medicine. In order to address the gaps, OCHA has shared the results of the fact-finding mission to all the state humanitarian actors and requested urgent relief assistance.