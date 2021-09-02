Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 12 (As of 27 August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Cholera cases climb to 84, including three fatalities across six local government areas (LGAs) as Government and partners ramp up response

• Over 60 families displaced and hectares of cultivated farmlands destroyed by flooding in Shelleng LGA.

• Over 960,000 children reached with seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC) campaign across all 21 LGAs.

• Major health response gaps across camps and host communities following the suspension of services by major partner due to funding shortfalls.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Cholera cases climb to 84 across six LGAs

Some 22 new suspected cases of cholera and two associated fatalities were reported across locations in Gombi and Shelleng LGAs during the week, bringing the total caseload to 84 cases and three fatalities (at a 3.6 per cent case fatality rate). Other LGAs that have reported cases over the past weeks include Yola South, Yola North, Fufore and Girei. Earlier in the week, the State Government through the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, officially declared a cholera outbreak in the state, and also announced the establishment of a cholera containment committee (CCC) to coordinate the response. Partners are ramping up support to the state health authorities, including through the establishment of cholera treatment centers (CTC) in the affected areas, chlorination of water points, water trucking, and disinfection of drainage channels. Coordinators of key sectors including WASH were also deployed to the state to support the ongoing response.

With the declaration of an outbreak, partners are intensifying resource mobilization efforts to scale up the response as the coming weeks marking the peak of the rainy season may trigger further spread. Mapping of hotspots was jointly conducted by partners and government prior to the rainy season, enabling prompt response to suspected cases, although funding remains critical for the implementation of priority actions, particularly training of case managers, sanitation activities, and procurement/delivery of Aqua-tabs and intravenous (IV) fluids.

Over 60 families displaced, hectares of cultivated farmlands destroyed by flooding in Shelleng LGA

At least 67 families were temporarily displaced by flash flooding that overran several homes in Labaran community of Shelleng LGA during the week. Property and vital supplies including food and non-food items (NFIs) were seriously damaged or destroyed, with affected families moving in with relatives in nearby locations until the floodwater receded. At least 150 hectares of cultivated farmlands were destroyed by the flooding, worsening the vulnerabilities of affected households who are already grappling with food shortages during the ongoing lean season. Shelleng is also one of the LGAs affected by the ongoing cholera outbreak and there are concerns that the flooding incidents, which contaminate water sources, may lead to further spread. OCHA is following up with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on assistance, including WASH and agricultural inputs for the affected households and community.

Over 960,000 children reached with seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC) campaign across all 21 LGAs

The Adamawa State Ministry of Health (SMoH) and health partners have completed the second cycle of the seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC) exercise, reaching some 968,018 under-5 children (representing 101 per cent of the target) with vital protection from malaria during the ongoing rainy season, which is a peak period for the disease. The SMC was implemented through house-to-house campaigns in accessible locations while specialized teams implemented in hard-toreach areas, with the goal of reducing malaria cases among children by up to 75 per cent. Some 1,745 malaria cases were identified and treated during the campaign, which also covered camps and host communities across the state.

Major health response gaps across camps and host communities

Major health gaps including illnesses and spike in malnutrition cases have been reported across camps following the withdrawal of services by a major health/nutrition partners due to funding shortfalls. The suspension of services resulting in the shortages of essential medicines and major gaps in referral services across camp clinics is coming during the peak of the rainy season when higher cases of diseases including malaria and acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera are usually higher. Fufore IDP camp, hosting some 1,350 people is among the worst affected where partners reported alarming cases of illnesses including severe acute malnutrition (SAM) particularly among children and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) leading to higher morbidity and mortality in recent weeks. Following reports of worsening conditions, health partners including WHO rolled out emergency response in recent days, enabling rapid vaccinations for tuberculosis, measles, yellow fever, polio among others that reached some 159 severe cases as of 29 August. A rapid nutrition screening also identified some 20 SAM cases who have been referred to nearby community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) and stabilization centers. Maternal and childcare programmes including deworming, distribution of Vitamin A and Iron folate supplements and antenatal care services are also ongoing in the camp. OCHA and health/CCCM partners will intensify advocacy including with government health agencies to reactivate referral services, ensure replenishment of essential drugs at camp clinics and intensify monitoring activities across camps and host communities to ensure prompt response as the coming weeks will remain critical especially due to increasing cases of AWD/cholera in the state.