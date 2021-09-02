Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 11 (As of 20 August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

SITUATION OVERVIEW

774 cases of sexual and gender-based violence reported between 2020 and the first half of 2021

Some 297 people were convicted for sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) from 2020 to 2021 in Adamawa State out of about 774 cases reported. Due to the rising cases of GBV, the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency trained 50 participants across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGA) to prevent a further spike in cases. The capacity-building effort is expected to increase awareness of SGBV, detection of victims and suspects, reporting of suspects, and the management of victims undergoing trauma related to SGBV in communities across the state.

Concern over the root cause of poor service delivery in the education sector

UNICEF has raised concern over the challenges teachers face in the course of delivering quality education in Adamawa State. During the inauguration of a technical and vocational education program organised for teachers in Hong LGA the agency observed that low morale, poor welfare packages, and inequitable distribution of teachers are largely responsible for issues with education quality in the state. UNICEF plans to construct and rehabilitate 55 schools in Hong, Mubi North,

Mubi South, Michika, Fufore, and Guyuk LGAs in Adamawa State to address some of the challenges.

Government and partners mark the 2021 World Humanitarian Day (WHD), reaffirming commitment to climate actions

The Adamawa State Government and the humanitarian community on 19 August marked the 2021 WHD with series of activities in Yola (the state capital) and Mubi (hub of the response in the worst affected northern axis of the state). It included reviewing the risks and impacts of climate change that are exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the state and mapping urgent collective actions to salvage the situation in line with the global theme #TheHumanRace”. The Government leadership and partners led environmental actions including clearing of blocked drainages, refuse dumpsites and also treeplanting across locations to mobilize populations for positive action on climate change. Mass sensitization programmes on environment-friendly activities and actions were also aired on radio and television.