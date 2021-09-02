Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 10 (As of 9 August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The UN, government, and military met Madagali community members to address the food insecurity situation

SITUATION OVERVIEW

UN Humanitarian Coordinator visits Madagali LGA

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, along with representatives from World Food Programme (WFP) and OCHA met with officials from the state government, humanitarian partners, and members of the affected population during a visit to Madagali LGA on 4 August. The visit aimed to further ascertain the food security and nutrition situation in the community and to also find out from vulnerable people living in the LGA what their needs are. The team also visited a proposed site for the establishment of a humanitarian hub in Gulak town, headquarters of the LGA, and gained an insight into some of the challenges affecting humanitarian operations and the support needed for a more tailored and timely response.