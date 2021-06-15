Nigeria: Adamawa State - Weekly Situation Report No. 1 (As of 28/05/2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Adamawa State is host to over 209,000 displaced people, 1 with the most urgent needs among beneficiaries being food, non-food items (NFIs), essential drugs and shelter material and livelihood assistance.

• The current security situation in Adamawa State is relatively calm, yet there is a struggle against highly unpredictable non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks, particularly for Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas (LGAs) which are located in the northern part of the state bordering the Sambisa forest.

• Over 8,000 Nigerian refugees in Cameroon have spontaneously returned, according to UNHCR, and settled around borderline communities in Mubi North, and Maiha LGAs. The returnees will benefit from general integration/recovery interventions in host communities.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Humanitarian partners and government actors responded to the displacement of over 8,000 people in the LGAs of Guyuk and Hong through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM). The LGAs encountered two major conflicts by NSAGs and intercommunal clashes on 5 April and 27 April 2021, respectively. Beneficiaries received food and NFIs.

The OCHA Yola Office liaised with iMMAP to provide support to HARAF, a local NGO conducting rapid needs assessment in Guyuk LGA. This is following a UNDSS advisory to aid agencies in Yola to suspend the humanitarian action at the LGA due to security concerns. Over 3,000 people were reportedly displaced at the LGA following deadly intercommunal clashes on 27 April 2021.

Peace actors, including Search for Common Ground and local authorities from Guyuk, are discussing strategies to engage the communities involved in the recent intercommunal clashes to resolve their differences and move towards peaceful coexistence.

Critical gaps

Food insufficiency and lack of essential drugs remains a major challenge for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Mubi transit center. The center was established by UNHCR and the Government to house returnees from Cameroon back to Nigeria. However, this facility has been largely used as a referral center by the Nigeria military for IDPs rescued from military operations around the Sambisa forest. Currently, the center shelters over 28 IDPs who have run out of food supplies.

To address this, OCHA has approached the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to distribute food items to the camp.

Preparedness

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is engaging in flood mitigation/habitability and Beneficiary Representative Committee (BRC) trainings.