Nigeria: Adamawa State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 39, May 31, 2020

Highlights

• No new case reported. Total confirmed cases as at 31st May, 2020 stands at 38

• No sample was taken today

• 6 patients discharged today

Epidemiological summary

As at 31st May 2020, 326 suspected cases have been reported. 38 confirmed positive, 257 negatives, 3 inconclusive and 28 pending. See table 4. Majority of confirmed cases are from Yola North followed by Mubi North as shown by the distribution of cumulative confirmed cases per LGAs in table 1