Nigeria: Adamawa State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 37, May 29, 2020

Highlights

• No new cases reported. Total confirmed cases as at 29th May, 2020 stands at 38

• 49 samples taken today

Epidemiological summary

As at 29th May 2020, 325 suspected cases have been reported. 38 confirmed positive, 213 negatives and 74 pending (see table 4). Majority of confirmed cases are from Yola North followed by Mubi North as shown by the distribution of cumulative confirmed cases per LGAs in table 1