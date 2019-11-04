Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - September 2019
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Report
Published on 30 Sep 2019 — View Original
HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE
- Initial Rapid Need Assessment (IRNA) report on flash flood in Adamawa State
- Scaling up Malaria advocacy and awareness
- Updates on outbreak of cholera in 4 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State
- TB REACH Wave 5 IDP Scale-up Project and Nomads for active TB case detection in 17 LGAs.
- Epidemiological updates of diseases