29 Nov 2019

Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - October 2019

Report
World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.71 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

  • 350 Frontline Healthcare Workers trained on Infection Prevention and Control in 7 priority LGAs of Adamawa State

  • MAMA MUAC capacity building; 773 women were trained on active case findings using MUAC and edema checking

  • Declining 2019 Health Sector funding in the North East Nigeria response as compared to previous years

  • Updates on outbreak of cholera in 4 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State

  • Training of SMOH & ADPHCDA principals on the new NHMIS data tools.

  • TB REACH Wave 5 IDP Scale-up Project and Nomads for active TB case detection in 17 LGAs.

  • Epidemiological updates of diseases

NIGERIA HEALTH SECTOR STRATEGIC HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE OBJECTIVES

  • Objective 1: To provide life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian health assistance to affected IDPs, returnees and remaining population

  • Objective 2: To establish, expand and strengthen the communicable disease surveillance, outbreak prevention, control and response

  • Objective 3: To strengthen health sector coordination, information management and restoration of health services with an emphasis on enhancing protection and access to health care.

