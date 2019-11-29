Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - October 2019

HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

350 Frontline Healthcare Workers trained on Infection Prevention and Control in 7 priority LGAs of Adamawa State

MAMA MUAC capacity building; 773 women were trained on active case findings using MUAC and edema checking

Declining 2019 Health Sector funding in the North East Nigeria response as compared to previous years

Updates on outbreak of cholera in 4 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State

Training of SMOH & ADPHCDA principals on the new NHMIS data tools.

TB REACH Wave 5 IDP Scale-up Project and Nomads for active TB case detection in 17 LGAs.