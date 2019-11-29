Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - October 2019
HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE
350 Frontline Healthcare Workers trained on Infection Prevention and Control in 7 priority LGAs of Adamawa State
MAMA MUAC capacity building; 773 women were trained on active case findings using MUAC and edema checking
Declining 2019 Health Sector funding in the North East Nigeria response as compared to previous years
Updates on outbreak of cholera in 4 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State
Training of SMOH & ADPHCDA principals on the new NHMIS data tools.
TB REACH Wave 5 IDP Scale-up Project and Nomads for active TB case detection in 17 LGAs.
Epidemiological updates of diseases
NIGERIA HEALTH SECTOR STRATEGIC HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE OBJECTIVES
Objective 1: To provide life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian health assistance to affected IDPs, returnees and remaining population
Objective 2: To establish, expand and strengthen the communicable disease surveillance, outbreak prevention, control and response
Objective 3: To strengthen health sector coordination, information management and restoration of health services with an emphasis on enhancing protection and access to health care.