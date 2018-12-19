Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - November 2018
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Report
Published on 30 Nov 2018
Highlights
- MHPSS sub-sector stakeholders’ forum inauguration in Adamawa State
- 4th cycle of the Seasonal Malaria Chemotherapy in 3 LGAs in Adamawa State by WHO
- Global Humanitarian Overview for 2019
- Emergency Transport Scheme for MNCH services
- Scaling up of TB screening among vulnerable populations using volunteers
- Updates on the cholera outbreak in Adamawa State
- Updates on the Operational Health Sector Working Group meeting (OHSWG) and the MOFCOM Meeting in Mubi North LGA
- Epidemiological updates of diseases