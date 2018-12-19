19 Dec 2018

Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - November 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.57 MB)

Highlights

  • MHPSS sub-sector stakeholders’ forum inauguration in Adamawa State
  • 4th cycle of the Seasonal Malaria Chemotherapy in 3 LGAs in Adamawa State by WHO
  • Global Humanitarian Overview for 2019
  • Emergency Transport Scheme for MNCH services
  • Scaling up of TB screening among vulnerable populations using volunteers
  • Updates on the cholera outbreak in Adamawa State
  • Updates on the Operational Health Sector Working Group meeting (OHSWG) and the MOFCOM Meeting in Mubi North LGA
  • Epidemiological updates of diseases

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.