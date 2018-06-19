Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - May 2018
HIGHLIGHTS (MAY 2018) OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE
Ongoing Cholera outbreak in Mubi North and Mubi South LGA of Adamawa State
NHF capacity building for local NGOs by OCHA
Joint supervision and monitoring visit to NYSC host community in Girei LGA and Malkohi host community in Yola South LGAs
Updates on the Operational Health Sector Working Group meeting (OHSWG) and MOFCOM Meeting in Mubi North LGA
Epidemiological updates of diseases
Multi-sector assessment Survey of the 3 Northern States affected by insurgency by REACH International with support from OCHA in preparation for 2019 HRP
Novel eIDSR pilot implementation in 5 LGAs in Adamawa State
Capacity building by IMMAP/OCHA on information management
Ongoing JOHESU industrial action and impact on humanitarian response
NIGERIA HEALTH SECTOR STRATEGIC HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE OBJECTIVES
Objective 1: To provide life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian health assistance to affected IDPs and host community population.
Objective 2: To establish, expand and strengthen the communicable disease surveillance, outbreak prevention, control and response.
Objective 3: To strengthen health sector coordination, health information management and health system restoration leading to improved service delivery with focus on enhancing protection and increased access to health care.