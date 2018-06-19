19 Jun 2018

Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - May 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Published on 31 May 2018
HIGHLIGHTS (MAY 2018) OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

  • Ongoing Cholera outbreak in Mubi North and Mubi South LGA of Adamawa State

  • NHF capacity building for local NGOs by OCHA

  • Joint supervision and monitoring visit to NYSC host community in Girei LGA and Malkohi host community in Yola South LGAs

  • Updates on the Operational Health Sector Working Group meeting (OHSWG) and MOFCOM Meeting in Mubi North LGA

  • Epidemiological updates of diseases

  • Multi-sector assessment Survey of the 3 Northern States affected by insurgency by REACH International with support from OCHA in preparation for 2019 HRP

  • Novel eIDSR pilot implementation in 5 LGAs in Adamawa State

  • Capacity building by IMMAP/OCHA on information management

  • Ongoing JOHESU industrial action and impact on humanitarian response

NIGERIA HEALTH SECTOR STRATEGIC HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE OBJECTIVES

  • Objective 1: To provide life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian health assistance to affected IDPs and host community population.

  • Objective 2: To establish, expand and strengthen the communicable disease surveillance, outbreak prevention, control and response.

  • Objective 3: To strengthen health sector coordination, health information management and health system restoration leading to improved service delivery with focus on enhancing protection and increased access to health care.

