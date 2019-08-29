Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - July 2019

HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Updates on outbreak of cholera in 4 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State

Training of 400 frontline Health Care Workers (HCWs) in 8 priority LGAs on cholera detection, reporting and management

Engagement of Community Champions to support Risk Communication in the cholera outbreak response

Updates on the repatriation of 4,000 Refugees from Cameroon

TB REACH Wave 5 IDP Scale-up Project and Nomads for active TB case detection in 17 LGAs.

Updates at the Monthly Field Coordination Meeting (MOFCOM)