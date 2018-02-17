17 Feb 2018

Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - January, 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Published on 15 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS (JANUARY 2018) OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

  • Voluntary and dignified repatriation of over 4,500 refugees of Adamawa State extraction from Cameroon

  • Farmers/ Herders clash in Numan, Demsa and Song LGAs

  • HRP for 2018

  • Epidemiological updates of diseases

  • Conducted training on Accountability to Affected Population (AAP) capacity building for partners in conjunction with OCHA

  • Cluster Coordination Program Monitoring (CCPM)

  • Adamawa State 2018 response plan

  • Cash intervention in the Health Sector

NIGERIA HEALTH SECTOR STRATEGIC HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE OBJECTIVES

  • Objective 1: To provide life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian health assistance to affected IDPs and host community population.

  • Objective 2: To establish, expand and strengthen the communicable disease surveillance, outbreak prevention, control and response.

  • Objective 3: To strengthen health sector coordination, health information management and health system restoration leading to improved service delivery with focus on enhancing protection and increased access to health care.

