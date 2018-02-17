Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - January, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS (JANUARY 2018) OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Cash intervention in the Health Sector

Conducted training on Accountability to Affected Population (AAP) capacity building for partners in conjunction with OCHA

Farmers/ Herders clash in Numan, Demsa and Song LGAs

Voluntary and dignified repatriation of over 4,500 refugees of Adamawa State extraction from Cameroon

NIGERIA HEALTH SECTOR STRATEGIC HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE OBJECTIVES

Objective 1: To provide life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian health assistance to affected IDPs and host community population.

Objective 2: To establish, expand and strengthen the communicable disease surveillance, outbreak prevention, control and response.