Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - January, 2018
HIGHLIGHTS (JANUARY 2018) OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE
Voluntary and dignified repatriation of over 4,500 refugees of Adamawa State extraction from Cameroon
Farmers/ Herders clash in Numan, Demsa and Song LGAs
HRP for 2018
Epidemiological updates of diseases
Conducted training on Accountability to Affected Population (AAP) capacity building for partners in conjunction with OCHA
Cluster Coordination Program Monitoring (CCPM)
Adamawa State 2018 response plan
Cash intervention in the Health Sector
NIGERIA HEALTH SECTOR STRATEGIC HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE OBJECTIVES
Objective 1: To provide life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian health assistance to affected IDPs and host community population.
Objective 2: To establish, expand and strengthen the communicable disease surveillance, outbreak prevention, control and response.
Objective 3: To strengthen health sector coordination, health information management and health system restoration leading to improved service delivery with focus on enhancing protection and increased access to health care.