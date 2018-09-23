Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - August 2018

Highlights

- Final reports of Inter-Agency Rapid Need Assessment (IRNA) for 7 LGAs affected by floods in Adamawa State

- Ongoing suspected Cholera outbreak response in Fufore LGA

- Humanitarian Need Overview (HNO) briefing and joint HNO for Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States

- Regularization of OISWG meetings in Adamawa with the sector co-leads from Borno team

- International Rescue Committee secures emergency funding for the cholera outbreak response in Adamawa State

- Updates on the Operational Health Sector Working Group meeting (OHSWG) and MOFCOM Meetings in Mubi North LGA

- Epidemiological updates of diseases

- Scaling up of TB/HIV screening among nomads and IDPs by Janna Health Foundation (JHF)