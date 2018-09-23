23 Sep 2018

Nigeria: Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin - August 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2018
Highlights
- Final reports of Inter-Agency Rapid Need Assessment (IRNA) for 7 LGAs affected by floods in Adamawa State
- Ongoing suspected Cholera outbreak response in Fufore LGA
- Humanitarian Need Overview (HNO) briefing and joint HNO for Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States
- Regularization of OISWG meetings in Adamawa with the sector co-leads from Borno team
- International Rescue Committee secures emergency funding for the cholera outbreak response in Adamawa State
- Updates on the Operational Health Sector Working Group meeting (OHSWG) and MOFCOM Meetings in Mubi North LGA
- Epidemiological updates of diseases
- Scaling up of TB/HIV screening among nomads and IDPs by Janna Health Foundation (JHF)

