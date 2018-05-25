Nigeria: Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States - LGA Profiles | Shelter/NFI & CCCM - Needs, Gaps and Response Highlights (April 2018)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

LGA profiles comprise of summary of needs, gaps and response highlights (2018) per key LGA for each States, on the field of camps, shelter and NFI needs. Information provided is not exhaustive and based on specific time of assessments and information provided. The profiles provide a snapshot to flag over- all context and are subject to change, following feedbacks and new assessments. The April 2018 high- lights provide insight on the 2018 response and displaced population shelter and NFI needs and multi- sectorial severity/priority rating for camps. This report has also incorporated needs assessed in return areas, in addition to displaced population overall needs.

INDICATORS

Shelter Analysis

Reports on range of shelter needs of IDPs such as:

Estimated HH in makeshift: refer to HH living in self-made, makeshift or with self- arranged shelter- ing options - Estimated HH with no shelter/ sharing the shelter of others: estimated HH not having a shelter for themselves, living outside or sharing the shelter of their families, based on T time of assessment - information changing - Estimated HH on emergency shelters: shelters provided by humanitarian assistance as such and not arranged.

Shelter response - completed and planned: taking into consideration the units.

HH reached by Shelter allocated to families - per location, type: taking into consideration the number of families having being allocated or received a shelter response. This includes as well HH in communal shelters, having received reinforcement or repair kits, among other solutions.

NFI Analysis

Reports on range of NFI needs of IDPs and response such as:

NFI needs per location type.

NFI response - completed and planned: taking into consideration the location type.