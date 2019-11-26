26 Nov 2019

Nigeria – Acute food insecurity (DG ECHO, Cadre Harmonise, FEWSNet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Nov 2019

  • The recently released Cadre Harmonise indicates an alarming deterioration of food security. About 4.3 million people are critically food insecure across the 16 states and the federal capital territory, an increase of 75% from last year. More than 6.2 million are expected to be food insecure between June and August 2020.

  • The analysis is particularly concerning for Northeast Nigeria, where close to 3 million people are in a critical food insecurity situation, representing a 72% increase since last year, while more than 3.8 million people are expected to be food insecure during next lean season. The situation is likely worse, given that 4 local government areas (with an estimated population of 164,000 people) were not analysed, and close to one million people living in Borno State could not be adequately accounted for due to lack of humanitarian access. According to FewsNet, some populations in these areas do not have access to humanitarian assistance, to income opportunities or to medical services and may be at risk of famine.

