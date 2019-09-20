Nigeria: Action Against Hunger forced to close its office in Maiduguri

On Wednesday, September 18, Action Against Hunger was ordered by Nigerian army soldiers to close its main office in Maiduguri, Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. This decision, without notice and without any explanation, jeopardizes the assistance Action Against Hunger provides to the most vulnerable people in Borno State and halts, with immediate effect, the assistance Action Against Hunger provides to millions of people in Maiduguri, Monguno, and Damasak.

Action Against Hunger calls on the competent authorities to let us continue our work in the region.

Action Against Hunger delivers neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian aid to millions of people in Borno State by providing basic services to the most vulnerable, especially women and children.

We do not have further comments at this stage.