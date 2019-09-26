26 Sep 2019

Nigeria: Action Against Hunger Denounces Execution of One of Six Hostages Kidnapped July 18

from Action Against Hunger USA
Published on 25 Sep 2019

The armed group holding captive an Action Against Hunger employee, two drivers, and three health ministry personnel have executed a hostage.

Action Against Hunger condemns in the strongest terms this assassination and urgently calls for the release of the hostages, with a reminder that they were present in the northeast of the country only to help the most vulnerable.

Action Against Hunger is extremely concerned and is fully mobilized to ensure that the remaining hostages can be quickly and safely reunited with their families.

Action Against Hunger also requests that the public and journalists respect the dignity of the victim and the privacy of the families by not sharing images or videos that may circulate on the Internet.

Action Against Hunger does not have more comments at this stage.

