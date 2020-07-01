Nigeria: Action Against Hunger condemns abduction of one of its aid workers in Borno State

Action Against Hunger condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the abduction of our employee, Ishaiku Yakubu, and we urgently call for his release.

In June 2020, Ishaiku Yakubu was abducted by a non-state armed group along with four other humanitarian workers from different organizations. We are extremely concerned and are fully mobilized to ensure that the hostage can be quickly and safely reunited with his family.

Action Against Hunger delivers neutral, impartial, and independent humanitarian aid in Borno State. Our teams provide lifesaving services to the most vulnerable people, especially women and children.

We request that the public and journalists respect the dignity and the privacy of our staff member by not sharing images or videos that may circulate on the Internet.

We do not have further comments at this stage.