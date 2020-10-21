Nigeria: Access for first responders, restraint by security forces needed amidst protests

Abuja (ICRC) – First responders seeking to assist the wounded must be allowed to do their work unimpeded in Nigeria’s ongoing protests, while live ammunition must be used only as a last resort by security forces, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said today.

Concerned by the escalating violence and the rising number of victims, the ICRC is calling for restraint as protests continue in several Nigerian cities.

"Security Forces should apply non-violent means before resorting to the use of force and firearms. The use of force by security forces must be proportionate to the situation and should remain an exceptional measure," said Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Nigeria. "In compliance with international legal standards, firearms and live ammunition must only be used as a last resort, and to protect against an imminent threat to life."

Nigerian Red Cross Society volunteers are on the ground to deliver first aid and evacuate the wounded.

"It is of paramount importance that first responders and ambulances are respected by all, so they can reach injured people safely. Lives depend on it," Eloi Fillion added.

The ICRC and NRCS are closely following up on the situation as it develops.

