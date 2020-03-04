Nigeria

Nigeria: Access constraints drive up humanitarian needs

Stadium Camp for internally displaced people, Maiduguri, Borno State, February 2020. © OCHA/Eve Sabbagh

A total of 7.9 million people in Nigeria – more than one in two people in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states – need humanitarian assistance in 2020.

Humanitarian organizations have faced increased access constraints and security-related incidents that hamper more effective humanitarian response in the three states. With the upsurge in attacks over the past year, and specifically in recent months, aid organizations were forced to scale down activities and temporarily withdraw their staff in some areas.

