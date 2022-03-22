Nigeria: 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (February 2022)

Crisis Context and Impact

The conflict stemming from the insurgency of non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in north-east Nigeria continues as intensely as ever. The attacks and insecurity have displaced millions of people, devastated agricultural production and other livelihoods, cut off essential services, and caused a crisis of protection. Some 8.4 million people in the north-east states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY states) will need humanitarian aid in 2022, only slightly fewer than a year ago. Of these, 2.2 million are internally displaced; 1.5 million are returnees who lack essential services and livelihoods; and 3.9 million are members of communities affected by their hosting of internally displaced people. This figure also includes the majority (an estimated 733,000) of the 1 million people in areas currently inaccessible to international humanitarian actors. (See the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview for full details.)

The conflict and insecurity make humanitarian operations difficult and dangerous. Most main supply routes and secondary roads in Borno State are highly risky for humanitarian staff or materials to traverse. Helicopter transport is often the only option for staff movements. Where other options exist, they are usually costly.

Hundreds of thousands of IDPs are concentrated in ‘garrison towns’ where the Nigerian Armed Forces defend perimeters that are risky to venture beyond. This creates congested, unhealthy living conditions, and constrains displaced farmers’ livelihood options. A major cholera outbreak in the BAY states in 2021 has underlined affected people’s vulnerability and the difficulty of precluding grave threats to life and well-being.

No early end to the conflict is foreseen. The Nigeria Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) has adopted a two-year humanitarian strategy for the BAY states for 2022-2023 (see section 1.2 below), the first year of which is operationalized through this Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).