Nigeria 2020 Multi-Sector Needs Assessment - Executive Summary

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Rationale and Methodology

North East Nigeria continues to experience significant humanitarian needs, following over 11 years of conflict affecting the Lake Chad region. The 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) identified 7.9 million individuals in the three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (collectively, the “BAY” states) to be in need of humanitarian assistance. Partners have faced increasing access restrictions to these areas since the middle of 2019. This situation has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. As a result, the humanitarian community has experienced decreased capacities to comprehensively identify the scale of needs in North East Nigeria. Providing an updated evidence-based needs overview of populations in the BAY states is, therefore, vital to inform partners’ strategic planning.

The third Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) of the BAY states was implemented in 2020 under the direction of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG), and facilitated by REACH. The objective of the MSNA is to identify and compare sectoral and intersectoral needs across population groups affected by the protracted crisis in all accessible areas in the BAY states. As such, the MSNA aims to support evidence-based planning and decision-making by humanitarian actors in Nigeria and, more specifically, to inform the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the update of the current multi-year Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 MSNA adopted a mixed methods approach to avoid in-person data collection wherever possible and to limit staff and vulnerable populations’ potential exposure to COVID-19. The methodology relied on snowball sampling for remote phone-interviews and two-stage cluster sampling conducted through partner-assisted phone interviews and face-to-face data collection. All relevant sectors were engaged in providing feedback for the sector-specific indicators that were selected to inform gaps in response, severity of the crisis, vulnerabilities and other essential components of the analytical framework. In total, 6,888 household surveys were conducted in 60 accessible Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the North East. Due to the mixed methodology of the assessment, all aggregated results at the state- and state population group-level are indicative of the needs of populations in assessed LGAs. In the 15 LGAs in which two-stage cluster sampling was used, data has a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 5%.

To identify households needs for each sector, the Living Standards Gap (LSG) methodology was adopted. An LSG for a given sector is produced by aggregating unmet needs indicators. Response options for these indicators were scored on a severity scale of 1 to 4+. Scores of 3 or above automatically classified the household as having an LSG for the given sector. Households with one or more sectoral LSGs were classified as having multi-sectoral needs. Households’ highest severity score across all the sectors was recorded as their overall Multi-Sectoral Needs Index (MSNI) score.

Distinct needs profiles and intersections of LSGs served as two separate measures to understand the drivers of needs across population groups. Distinct needs profiles are the distinct, or mutually exclusive, combinations of one or more LSGs found in those households with multi-sectoral needs (i.e. household A may have a needs profile made up of Health, Shelter and Education). Each household has only one needs profile so when totaled, the percentages for each population group cannot add up to more than 100%. Intersections of sectoral needs are made up of two LSGs. Each household may have multiple intersections of LSGs, or intersections of sectoral needs, meaning that when totaled, the percentage may sum to more than 100%. (i.e. household A would be identified as having an intersection of Health and Shelter, Health and Education, and Shelter and Education).