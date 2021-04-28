Nigeria
Nigeria: 2020 Humanitarian Funding Overview (As of 23 April 2021)
As part of the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, the funding appeal by United Nations and partners for 2021 is $1.01 billion aiming to reach 8.7 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance in 2021. As of date, around $155.5 million has been received against the appeal.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
