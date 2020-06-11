Nigeria: 2020 HRP Addendum COVID-19 Response Plan

HRP Response by Strategic Objective

S01: Save lives by providing timely and integrated multi-sector assistance and protection intervention to the most vulnerable

In 2020, the humanitarian community plans to assist 4.2 million people with multi-sectoral responses that have a direct impact on peoples’ short term mental and physical wellbeing and to access timely and integrated multi-sector assistance and protection interventions. The assistance will continue to address specific severe and extreme needs of women, girls, men, and boys, and specific vulnerable groups such as elderly, children under five, and persons with disabilities who have been displaced, living in host communities or at various stages of return. The inter-sectoral response will be delivered through the most appropriate modalities, including static/facilities based approach, mobile teams as well as in-kind, cash and voucher assistance programming. The response will remain flexible to meet the lifesaving emergency needs of people coming from inaccessible areas or those experiencing multiple displacements due to insecurity and flooding in BAY states.

S02: Enhance timely unhindered and equitable access to multi-sector assitance and protection interventions through principled humanitarian action

The humanitarian response will address overlapping physical and mental wellbeing and living standards consequences of the conflict on 4.2 million displaced persons, returnees and host communities by promoting their protection, safety, and dignity. Through active community engagement, humanitarian actors will deliver equitable assistance to women, girls, men, and boys, wherever they can be reached. Access of humanitarian actors to persons of concern and of persons targeted for assistance to essential basic services will remain a priority.

S03: Strengthen the resilience of affected populations, promote early recovery and voluntary and safe durable solutions to displacement, and support social cohesion

The humanitarian community will support recovery and resilience of 1.6 million people to multiple shocks and to reduce needs, risks, and vulnerabilities by integrating early recovery, including social cohesion and livelihood support, across the humanitarian response. Assistance provided will contribute to enhanced community resilience and boost the provision of (or access to) integrated support in essential public services, conducive conditions for durable solutions for IDPs and returnees, livelihoods, and local governance. A strong emphasis will be put on strengthening the humanitarian-development nexus across the three states, where possible. Enhanced collaboration with development partners, including international financial institutions, and the government will focus on joint analysis, planning, programming, coordination and flexibility, risk-tolerant, and predictable multi-year funding tools to achieve collective outcomes.